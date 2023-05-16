Barry M. Lowe, beloved husband of Audrey L. Lowe (nee Silverman), passed away May 15, 2023.
Devoted father of Josh Lowe and Daniel Lowe. Dear brother of Sandra (Gordon) Metcalfe. Cherished son of the late Linda Schoen Lowe. Loving Uncle and friend.
Services will be held at noon May 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 5 p.m. May 19, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 through May 24 at the residence, 8 Stratford Court in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. Pepper Pike, OH 44124; the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122; or B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at noon May 19 at bkbmc.com by selecting the obituary of Barry Lowe and scrolling down to the live stream section and clicking "join live stream."
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.