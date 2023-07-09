Robert Roth Lowe, 84, died peacefully on July 4, 2023, at University Hospital after a happy and healthy life.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Grodin Lowe; by two children and their spouses: Steven David Lowe (Rajani) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Michael Robert Lowe (Eliza) of Arlington, Va.; four grandchildren: Pranav, Amit, Abigail and Nicholas; and Madi the dog. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald.
Bob was born in Cleveland on Aug. 21, 1938, the son of the late Donald Binzwanger Lowe and Jean Roth Lowe, who spoiled him rotten and gave him unconditional love. He cherished his summers at Camp Kennebec in Belgrade, Maine. He attended Shaker Heights High School and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1960.
Bob married Jo Ann Grodin on Feb. 6, 1964, and settled in Pepper Pike. Quickly learning that he was too stubborn to suffer bosses, he embarked on a career as an entrepreneur, running businesses as varied as a hospital billing service, a truck parts supply store, a chain of Amy Joy donut bakeries and a rubber manufacturing plant in Wooster.
He was an avid tennis player and long-time member of the Cleveland Racquet Club, confounding and annoying rivals with his sneaky dropshot. In 1993, he was the top-ranked tennis player in the Midwest for his age group. Later in life he dedicated himself to online chess where he vanquished innumerable anonymous rivals.
Bob had a great capacity for love and friendship. He cherished his wife and took great pride in his kids and grandkids – even the ones who didn’t become doctors. He loved all dogs, and the feeling was mutual. He was known for his warmth, sense of humor, and strong opinions that were occasionally correct.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.