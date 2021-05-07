Phyllis Lox (nee Abramovitz), 76, of Lyndhurst, passed away on May 7, 2021. Phyllis was born June 6, 1944.
Beloved wife of Jerry Lox; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Paul Nemitz) Lox, Joshua (Vanessa) Lox and Jaime Lox; dear sister of Susan (Jerry) Stein and Joyce Willie) Lee; cherished aunt of the late Brandon Stein, William Lee and Christopher Lee; dearly loved cousin of many; amazing teacher to decades of children and loved by many, many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 11 AM on Monday please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1620421050114365.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. May 10 at the Lox residence, 2021 Edenhall Drive in Lyndhurst.
Donations in memory of Phyllis are suggested to the Jewish Day Nursery at Bellefaire JCB.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Lox family.