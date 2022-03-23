Susan Lubin (nee Speer), 86, of Atlanta, passed away March 11, 2022.
Born March 3, 1936, in Sharon, Pa., Susan’s family moved to Cleveland in 1940 – where she lived for 50 years. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and became an RN at Mt. Sinai School of Nursing. She served as a nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland and several hospitals in the Atlanta area once she moved. Susan was a career nurse and a member of many professional organizations.
A member of The Temple in Atlanta, Susan was also involved in Hadassah, NA’AMAT and Zaban Shelter. She enjoyed studying Torah with her temple group, where she was a long-time member.
Susan loved sewing, quilting and horticulture. She was known for her Passover seders, where everyone was always welcome.
Susan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alvin Lubin; daughters, Sharon Lubin, Julie Lubin and Kathy (Steve) Lubin-Binder in California; grandchildren, Selena Ortega Sanchez, Brandi Schleter, Daniel Binder and Leah Binder; great-grandchildren, Noah, Autumn and Luna; and sister, Pat (Norman) Singer of Cleveland.
Funeral services were held March 13 at Atlanta.