Linda Ludwig (nee Wolovits), beloved wife of Saul Ludwig, passed away Jan. 22, 2023.
Loving mother of Michael (Donna) Ludwig, Amy (Ken) Shuman and Eric (Emily) Ludwig. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Sarah, Lilly, Alex, Caitlin, Ian and Evie. Dear sister of Melvin (Ann) Wolovits.
Services will be held at noon Jan. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5, and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25, from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the residence of Emily and Eric Ludwig, 2953 Weybridge Road in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to InMotion (support@beinmotion.org) or the Chautauqua Institution (advancement@chq.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at noon Jan. 25 by going to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Linda Ludwig and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.