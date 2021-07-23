Helen Luksenburg, 95, of Beachwood, passed away July 22, 2021.
Formerly of Silver Spring, Md., Helen was born Hinda Chilewicz on April 4, 1926, in Sosnowiec, Poland. She arrived in America on Sept. 3, 1949, and lived in Cleveland for seven years after moving here in 2014.
As a Holocaust survivor, Helen dedicated herself to volunteering with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. She will be remembered as a stylish, strong female role model.
Helen is survived by her children, Harvey (Lillian) Luksenburg of Silver Spring, Stanley (Pamela) Luksenburg of Beachwood and Amy Luksenburg (David) Strachman of Providence, R.I.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dean) Sumner of Beachwood, David (Dana) Luksenburg of Scottsdale, Ariz., Joseph Strachman of Providence, Yair Strachman (Sara Leora) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Ben Strachman of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Vivienne Sumner and Hailey Luksenburg. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William (Welek) Luksenburg, and sister, Blooma Chilewicz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 25 at the Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Md.
Donations in Helen’s name can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., or the Jewish Social Service Agency in Rockville, Md.