Idarose S. Luntz (nee Schock), beloved wife of the late Ted Luntz. Loving mother of Jean (Michael Hatcher) Luntz, Pamela (Brian) Gleisser, Brian (Denise-deceased) Luntz and Jill Luntz-Calhoun. Devoted grandmother of Faye (Sammy Joe Osborne) Gleisser, Jackie (Rob) Ozga, Robert (Missy) Gleisser, Alan Luntz, Joseph Luntz, David Rzepka (Hannah Brown, fiancee) and Aaron Rzepka. Great-grandmother of Madeline, Emily, Will Ozga and AJ Gleisser. Dear sister of Martin (Carole) Schock.
Family services will be held May 27 at the Mayfield Mausoleum.
Idarose loved violin, tennis and bowling. She supported education and the arts. Idarose taught at University School for 20 years. Beloved by many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Orchestra or the Idarose and Ted Luntz Music Theater Conservator Scholarship Fund c/o the Baldwin Wallace University.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.