Dr. Myron H. Luria, 85, was born on Jan 9, 1935, in Cleveland and passed away at home in Jerusalem on March 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Esther (nee Hoffer) for 64 wonderful years; loving father of Marc (Gayle) Luria of Jerusalem, Robin (Ofer) Zemach of Jerusalem and Elena Luria of Jerusalem; cherished grandfather of Kobi (Yonit), Nili (Vincent), Yoni (Tal), Yael, Nadav (Bhavani), Yair, Tamar, and Maya and proud great-grandfather of Matan, Eila, Arielle, and Adam. Myron was the cherished son of the late Morris and Mary Luria of Shaker Hts. and loving brother of Dr. Sanford (Sue) Luria of Shaker Hts. and Harriet Luria of New York.
Myron graduated from John Adams High School. He attended Dartmouth College and graduated from Case Western Reserve University and St. Louis University Medical School. After serving two years as an army physician at Ireland Army Hospital in Ft Knox Kentucky during the Vietnam War, Myron returned to Cleveland to head the Cardiology Department and Coronary Care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital and Professor of Cardiology at Case Western Reserve University.
Myron made Aliyah with his family in 1986, settling in Jerusalem and working at Hadassah Hospital. Throughout his career, while treating patients on a daily basis, his passion was medical research, with emphasis on improving patient survival following a heart attack. His research was published in esteemed medical journals.
His interests extended beyond medicine, to travel, literature, art and Torah study. The greatest love of his life was his wife, Esther, and their relationship remains an inspiration for the entire family. May his memory be a blessing.
Services were held in Jerusalem Har Hamenuhot.
Contributions in memory of Myron may be made to Yad Sarah, Israel. The family can be contacted at robin.zemach@gmail.com.