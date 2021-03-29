Fredrick A. Lurie, DDS. Beloved husband of Lisa L. (nee Lubitz). Loving father of Joshua (Christine) Lurie, Jordan Lurie and Geri (Darin) Friedman. Devoted grandfather of Cayden, Cora, Adeline and Leo. Dear brother of Terri Lurie, Susan and Stuart Graines. Cherished son of the late Ezra Lurie, Gladys and Philip Lubitz. Cherished uncle of Cynthia (Zachary) Gordon, Daphne and Graham.
Fred was a dedicated dental practitioner who took excellent care of his patients for the past 38 years.
Private family graveside services will be held March 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, Family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.myeloma.org/research/foundation) or the Jewish National Fund.
Special gratitude is expressed to Drs. Eric Yasinow and Stanton Gerson for their care, compassion and attention over the years.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning March 31 on YouTube (enter Dr. Fredrick A. Lurie Funeral Service).