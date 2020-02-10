Joyce Lurie (nee Richman), beloved wife of the late Jerome G. Lurie. Loving mother of Gregg (Debbie), Kenneth (Sunny) and Keith Lurie. Devoted grandmother of Kevin (Jill) Lurie, Jessica (Terry Dowling) Lurie, Elissa (Louis) Rittberger, Justin, Ryan, Sara, Makaila and Nathan Lurie. Adored great-grandmother of Drew, Dylan, Charlotte, Quinn, Olivia and Violet. Dear sister of the late Elaine (Jack) Pincus. Cherished daughter of the late Emma and Samuel Richman.
Services will be held at noon Feb. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the residence of Sunny and Kenneth Lurie 2780 Chesterton Road in Shaker Heights.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Stella Maris, 1320 Washington Ave., Cleveland, OH 44133.