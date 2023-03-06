Leonard N. Lurie, beloved of the late Barbara (nee Greenfield), passed away March 6, 2023.
Loving father of Nancy (Robert) Zimmerman and David (Jodi) Lurie. Devoted grandfather of Micah, Noah and Avi Zimmerman, Mason and Brandon Lurie. Dear brother of Michelle Lurie and Leslie (Alan) Kerxton. Cherished son of the late Ruth and Charles Lurie.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. March 9 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 9 p.m. March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at the residence of Nancy and Robert Zimmerman, 3988 West Meadow Lane in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Holden Arboretum (holdenfg.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on YouTube by searching Leonard Lurie Funeral Service beginning March 10.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.