Bernice (Bunny) Lutsker (nee Himmel) 92, passed away April 22, 2020. She was born in Cleveland on Aug. 20, 1927, to Helen and Harry Himmel.
She was a resident at Stone Gardens Assisted Living in Beachwood for five years, prior to that she was a resident of Shaker Heights for more than 50 years. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and studied at Miami University.
Bunny volunteered and was involved with many Jewish organizations. For many years she worked to organize the annual Designer Dress Days event for National Council of Jewish Women. She served two terms as president of United Order of True Sisters where their main program was a day care center.
Bunny enjoyed playing golf with friends at Lake Forest Country Club, where she was a member for more than 25 years. She loved the arts and enjoyed attending concerts and the theater. She loved going to museums and was a member of the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Bunny was a lifelong member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Bunny was the beloved wife of the late Jason Lutsker. She was the loving mother of Helene Kravitz and Jim Lutsker of Columbus; and the loving grandmother of Margot Kravitz. She was the dear sister of Leonard and Arthur Himmel, both deceased.
A private service was held at Mayfield Cemetery. A celebration of Bunny’s life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Bunny’s memory can be made to Stone Gardens Assisted Living and the Maltz Hospice House.