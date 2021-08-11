Beverly R. Macher (nee Task), beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of the late Nancy and Andrea Macher. Dear sister of the late Barnett Task and Paulette (Walter) Smith. Cherished daughter of the late Irving and Lillian Task. Adored aunt and beloved friend to many.
Beverly was an adored and respected teacher at the Beachwood City Schools for many years.
Graveside services will be held 1 pm Aug. 12 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Road). Due to the pandemic, no visitation following services.
Friends who wish may contribute to Menorah Park Foundation or the Beachwood City Schools.
Friends who are unable to attend service may view it beginning Aug. 13 on YouTube (enter Beverly Macher Funeral service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.