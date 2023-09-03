Mack, William

William “Bill” Mack of Beachwood, 99, died Sept. 2, 2023.
Bill was born July 5, 1924, in Cleveland. He graduated from Lakewood High School and then attended The Ohio State University.
After one quarter at Ohio State, he entered the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Tybee Island, Ga. and in Japan and France. After World War II, he returned to Ohio State to complete his degree and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing.
Bill worked in sales for many years for several different companies including Cotton Club Bottling and the S.E. Bennett Company.
Later in his career he started his own company, Bill Mack Specialties. He also taught Sunday School at UJRS/Cleveland Hebrew School.
Bill was an active volunteer in the community, working at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and Playhouse Sqaure. He was also a Red Cross blood donor.
Bill was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel for 72 years and of Jewish War Veterans.
William, beloved husband of the late Rita, is survived by his sons, Howard (Janet) Mack and Larry Mack both of Shaker Heights and grandchildren, Spencer, Lori and David.
Services will be held 11 a.m. September 5 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Rd. in Cleveland Heights.
Interment Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends after services until 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5; 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and Sept 7 at the residence of Janet and Howard Mack, 23670 Duffield Rd. in Shaker Heights.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of William Mack, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Contributions are suggested to the Mandel JCC, 26001 South Woodland Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122 (mandeljcc.org); The Temple- Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122 (tti.org) or the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122 (MenorahPark.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.