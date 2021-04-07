Debra Macpherson, 68, of Las Vegas, passed away on March 23, 2021.
Debra was born in Cleveland, to Harvey and Natalie Adelstein. At an early age, she met the love of her life, Duncan, and was married at age 19. Their son, T.J., completed their family a few years later.
She was well known for her love of color in all aspects of her life, from her wardrobe to her home. Therefore, it was a natural fit when she decided to work in various art boutiques as an adult. Her passions in life included her many years of volunteer work at the Cleveland Ronald McDonald House, her family and her many friends.
Debra is survived by her dear son, T.J. (Brandy); her beloved grandson, Graham; her father, Harvey; her brother, Bruce (Cindy); and her nephews and niece, Marc, Ryan, Adam, Chad, Kyle, Ryan and Tara. She was preceded in death by her mother, Natalie; her sister, Shelley Posen; and her husband, Duncan.
She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Her family requests any memorial contributions to be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland.