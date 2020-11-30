Daniel Makoroff, 81, of Lyndhurst, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Daniel was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Cleveland.
Beloved husband for 56 years to Adrienne Makoroff (nee Greenberger); devoted father of David (Christy) Makoroff and Cheryl (Alec) Isaacson; loving grandfather of Alyssa and Jarrett Makoroff, Emily and Noah Isaacson and Hayley Dufala; dearly loved great-grandfather of Roderick; dearest brother of Marilyn Pontell; cherished uncle, cousin and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
Private services for family only will be held at noon Nov. 30. To view the service, navigate to bit.ly/2Vk4aG0. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in Dan’s memory are suggested to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org) or charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Makoroff family.
Funeral arrangements through Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.