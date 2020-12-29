Maria Lola Malcmacher (nee Rolnik) of Beachwood, known to everyone as Lola, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020. Lola was born Nov. 25, 1924 in Radom, Poland. She was a Holocaust survivor, and recently celebrated her 96th birthday.
Beloved wife of the late Morry Malcmacher; devoted mother of Anne (Howard) Adelman, Sylvia (Roger) Kramer, Louis (Chanie) Malcmacher and Marilyn (Jonathan) Evans; loving grandmother of Suzanne (Lee) Appel, Tracey (Rob) Lavine, Lauren (Doug) Levin; Lindy (Paul) Lurie, Meryl (Benjy) Brown, Josh Kramer, Ilana Kramer (fiancé Gili Ornan); Dovid (Hadassah) Malcmacher, Shlomo (Avigayil) Malcmacher, Shmuel (Basya) Malcmacher; Shana (Avrohom) Meystel; Emily Evans (fiance Zachary Tuchfeld), Erin Evans; and cherished great-grandmother of twenty-eight.
Lola, the fourth of five daughters, emigrated to the United States in 1949 with her beloved husband, Morry and their daughter, Anne. As Holocaust survivors, Lola and Morry were instrumental in creating the Kol Israel Foundation.
Although she did not often speak about her Holocaust experiences, Lola survived the Radom Ghetto and five concentration camps. She was liberated in 1945 from Theresienstadt with her future mother-in-law, Chaya Sura Malcmacher. Morry and Lola were married in Feldafing, Germany, in a Displaced Persons camp in a double wedding ceremony with Israel and Sylvia Malcmacher. Chaya Sura provided the wedding rings with gold that was hidden in her boot heel during the war.
Lola became a top real estate agent, working for Hunter Realty and Rosenblatt Realty. Lola was known for her many family holiday get-togethers and chocolate chip cookies. Her greatest accomplishment was being a sterling role model as a mother and grandmother to all her children and grandchildren in which she was rewarded with the nachas of being proud of them all. When people asked how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she had, her answer was “not enough.” This answer reflected the loss of her parents and three sisters along with many other relatives lost in the Holocaust. We are forever grateful to the care she received from her friends and aides, Pam Clark-Hooks and Quida Higbee.
Funeral services will be held privately at Zion Memorial Park. To view the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, please navigate to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8595427514pwd=Vng1TGo5aTNBaUhXakhVS2NWdkV6dz09.
The family will observe shiva online due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please see the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz website for more information.
Contributions are suggested to the Kol Israel Foundation of Cleveland, Gross Schechter Day School c/o The Malcmacher Torah Fund, and the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.