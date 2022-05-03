Gail Marsha Malitz, age 83, of Beachwood, was born June 11, 1938, in Cleveland, and passed away on May 2, 2022.
Gail loved being a Nana. During her lifetime, she paved the way for so many with disabilities.
Beloved wife for 63 years to Chuck Malitz; devoted mother of Ken (Stacie) Malitz, Don Malitz and Kari (Dan) Cassidy of Panama City, Fla.; loving grandmother of Mikalah Malitz, Rebecca Cassidy and Matthew Cassidy; dear sister of Betty Lou (Burton) Weiss; cherished lifelong friend to Judy Saltzman, Ro Rosalina and Marcia Mandell.
