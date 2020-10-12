Sheila C. Malkin (nee Roth), beloved wife of the late Mark G. Malkin; devoted and cherished mother of Lisa (Ronald) Golovan and the late Susan Thomson; dear mother-in-law of Neil (Janet) Thomson; adored grandmother of Samantha Golovan, Chase Golovan (David Koller), Isabelle and Eric Golovan, Kelsey, Stephanie and Nicholas Thomson; dearest sister of the following deceased: Lois Schaumburg, Sara Perelstine and David Roth.
Services will be held at noon Oct. 14 at Anshe Emeth Cemetery, 430-566 Granada Ave. in Youngstown. The service is for family only. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Montefiore Hospice or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.