Manchick, Robert

Robert Allan Manchick, age 91, of Twinsburg, Ohio was born Sept. 7, 1931 and passed away on Sept. 15, 2022 with his family by his side.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (nee Monachino). Dearest father of Robyn and Charles (Barbara). Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Nicholas), Jessica, Stefani, Emily, Danielle (Dylan) and Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Mackenzie and Ellie. Loving son of the late Charles and Selma. Dear brother of the late Phyllis and Larry. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel from 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
To view this service at 10 a.m. Sept. 19, please navigate to view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663283636208336.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26900 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Serenity Hospice, 4491 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224 (serenityhospiceoh.com)
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Manchick family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.