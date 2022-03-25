On March 24, 2022, Bernard Mandel passed away at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Jane; loving father of Scott (Melodie), Karen (Ed), Jeff (Donna), Brad (Michelle) and Jackie; cherished grandfather of Aliya, Asher, Chris, Dreux, Leah and Ellie; great-grandfather of Lyla; brother of Arline (Jerry). Predeceased by his father, Irving, mother, Anna and brother, Harvey. He will be missed by many other family members and friends.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent his teenage years living on the family chicken farm in Lakewood, N.J. He moved to Cleveland after his military service. He loved teaching Accounting at the community college for more than 25 years. He always volunteered for his kids’ school activities and community civic projects. He was famous for his Chanukah parties, especially his potato latkes. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. At the time of his passing, he was still practicing law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. There will be no shiva due to COVID-19.
Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.