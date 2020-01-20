Larry Mandell, 82, born March 17, 1937, and passed away Jan. 18, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to devoted parents Morris and Esther Mandell, Larry graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. Larry worked many years in Cleveland as a esteemed and popular stockbroker. In fact, when he started his career in the field, he was recognized as the youngest stockbroker in the Cleveland area because he was only in his 20s at the time.
A special personality trait that family and friends always enjoyed through the years was Larry’s knack for telling jokes and funny stories.
Larry is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 62 years, Marcia; and loving children, Shari Silk, Adam (Laurie) Mandell and Eric (Diane) Mandell; also his adored grandchildren Justin, Alex and Britney Silk, Jared and Chase Mandell and Jacob Mandell; and his dear brother, Terry (Carol) Mandel.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following interment until 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 at the Mandell residence, 5038 Lansdowne Drive in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.