Eva Mandula, age 98, a Holocaust Survivor and survivor of much more, died peacefully on April 9, 2023. She was a loving mother to Theresa (Mitch) Lapin and Alex (z’l) (Joan) Mandula; grandmother of Gretta (Michael) Barton, Kati (Nick) Kirkou, Margot (Markus) Mandula-Larson, Nathan and Sydney Lapin, and great-grandmother of Levi, Laine and Corrine Barton, and Alex and Anna Kirkou.
Eva was born in a small village in Hungary and worked in Budapest as a bookkeeper until December 1943 when she was deported to a German concentration camp. Miraculously, after liberation by Russian troops, she was reunited with two brothers and three sisters; her mother and youngest sister died in the camps. She married Joseph (z’l), also a survivor, in 1946 and Alex was born in 1950 and life was happy for a while. Then, in October 1956, the Hungarian Uprising took place and they had to flee because Joseph’s life was in danger; he was found out as a Freedom Fighter. Eventually, they were settled in Cleveland, where they worked and studied to learn English and become U.S. citizens. It was never easy, but they really did achieve the “American dream” – even retiring to Florida. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest joy.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. April 14 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Visitation will be held until 8 p.m. April 14 at Mitch and Theresa Lapin’s home, 5050 Delray Ave. in Solon. Sydney will be running the New York Marathon in honor of her grandmother.
Friends who wish may contribute to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem (acsz.org/sydney).
Arrangement under direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a recording starting April 15 on YouTube by searching Eva Mandula Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.