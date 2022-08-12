Evelyn F. Mann, 94, formerly of Shaker Heights, passed away July 30 peacefully in the presence of her children in Palm Desert, Calif. Born May 21, 1928, to parents Morris and Lena Freed of Cleveland, she graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She was married to (the late) James D. Rosenbaum, whom she divorced after 42 years of marriage. She later married Henry Mann for 12 years. She was a member of Beechmont Country Club and enjoyed playing golf at events with her friends. She was predeceased by Henry Mann and by her sister, Beverly (Stanley, deceased) Zakheim. She is survived by two sons, Edward Rosenbaum and Marc Rosenbaum, both of Palm Desert; a daughter, Myrna (Evan, deceased) Israel, of Palm Desert; two grandchildren, Justin (Natalie) Israel of New Zealand and Ryan (Tim) Brady of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey Israel, Sierra Brady and Jax Brady. Services are private. There was no visitation. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.