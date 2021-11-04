Gertrude Mann (nee Schultz), beloved wife of the late Sheldon. Loving mother of Gary (Harriet) Mann, Martin (Katie) Mann, Alan (Dena) Mann and Rachel (Dan) Cohen. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Andrew, Alex, Lani, Jacob, Becky, Joanna Mann, Ariel (Brendan Bordelon) Cohen, Alison Cohen and the late Adam Cohen. Dear sister of Shirley McKernan.
Private family graveside services will be held Nov. 7 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Temple-Tifereth Israel or Congregation Ocean Reef in Key Largo, Fla.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it beginning the evening of Nov. 7 by going to YouTube (search Gertrude Mann Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.