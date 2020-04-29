Barbara W. Mannis, 83, treasured wife of the late Burton R. Mannis, beloved mother of Michael Mannis, Judy (Charlie) Goldberg and Susie Sigman, and grandmother of Bobby and Blair Mannis; Matthew, Cody, Jess, and Josh Mann, Graham and Greta Goldberg; and Scott (Ellen) and Sam Sigman. She was the sister of the late Howard Weinman, beloved aunt of Jennie (Ralph) Rossini, great-aunt of Ryan Rossini and adored sister-in-law of Joan Weinman.
Barbara was born Feb. 4, 1937, to Dr. Frank and Rosabelle Weinman in Cleveland. She grew up in Shaker Heights and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. Barb attended the University of Michigan, but after only one semester, she took a detour for love and married the love of her life, Burt.
Years later, Barb went back to school, all while taking care of three children during the day and studying at night. She received a teaching degree from Case Western Reserve University, and then returned to school and received an additional certification in learning disabilities. Barb both taught learning-disabled kids in the Shaker Heights public school system, and tutored kids from her home. Barb, Burt, and the family moved from Shaker Heights to Plantation, Fla., in 1976, and in 1982, moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where she made many, many friends and had the opportunity to reconnect with longtime friends from Shaker who wintered in Arizona.
Barbara was a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother, traveling to see her grandkids every chance she got. She was delighted when they came to visit her, and as they were growing up, she and Burt took them individually on summer trips. She was so proud of each of them. She loved her family more than anything.
Barbara was an active member of National Council of Jewish Women for much of her adult life and volunteered as a docent at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts. She loved theater, was a world traveler and an avid reader, a wonderful cook who made a helluva brisket always accompanied by noodle pudding, had a soft spot for German shepherds, and won countless nickels at mahjong with her acuity for the game. She was a good friend to all.
Barb was healthy, sharp, engaged, and active until the end, with presumed years ahead of her. She fell ill four days before her death on April 23, 2020. She was loved dearly by her family and friends, and is already missed by so many.
Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to Scottsdale Center for the Arts (scottsdalearts.org), NCJW Arizona (ncjwaz.org), Temple Emanuel Denver (emanueldenver.org), or the charity of your choice.