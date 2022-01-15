Lois W. Marcus (nee Wilkoff), beloved wife of Martin Marcus. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Debra Silverman) Marcus, Gregory (Shelley) Marcus and Lynne (Philip) Cohen. Devoted grandmother of Alexander (Samantha Hacker, fiancée) Marcus, Emily Marcus, Eric Marcus, Adam Marcus, Claire Cohen, Jacob Cohen and Natalie Cohen. Dear sister of Eileen (Bob, deceased) Sill and Bobby (Dick) Rosner. Dear sister in law of Herbert (Cookie) Marcus and David Marcus. Cherished aunt and friend to many.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Shiva will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Beechmont Country Club. Masks and vaccines required for service and shiva.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Lois Marcus Women's Leadership Fund, c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood OH 44122. To donate, visit http://www.jewishcleveland.org/give/donate/
For those who wish, you can stream at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Lois Marcus, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.