Elaine R. Marg, 95. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Marg, devoted mother of a son and daughter and their spouses, and cherished grandmother of Michael, Karlin and Cliff, passed away on March 15, 2020, in La Jolla, Calif.
Elaine was born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. Elaine and Joe moved to Cleveland in 1954. For almost 20 years, she worked for Beachwood City Schools.
After moving to California to be near her daughter, Susan, in December 2011, she very much missed her life in Cleveland. And we will miss her.