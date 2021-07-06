Barbara Margolis, 85, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Cleveland and Lorain, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters on July 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Margolis, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rose (nee Davis) Newman, was born in Cleveland on Oct. 14, 1935.
She was a life member of Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue and a member of Park Synagogue. She was a life member of Hadassah and she was a past president of the Lorain Chapter of Hadassah and a vice president of the Coral Lakes Chapter of Hadassah. She attended The Ohio State University. She married Nathan Margolis in December 1956 and they were happily married for 63 years. Mrs. Margolis helped run the family business, Reliable Furniture Company for many years.
Mrs. Margolis is survived by her children, Pamela Margolis of Bexley, Jennifer (Lior) Rusinek of New York City and Rebecca (Mark) Weintraub of Shaker Heights; grandchildren, Tiferet (Brian) Mayer, Alexandra, Michelle and Jacob Rusinek, and Joshua, Matthew and Samuel Weintraub; and great-grandchildren Mason and Nathan Mayer.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Nathan, she was preceded in death by her son, Joel Margolis.
Funeral services were held graveside July 5 at the Salem Cemetery in Lorain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Barbara Margolis Memorial Fund, c/o The Cleveland Public Library Foundation, 325 Superior Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114.