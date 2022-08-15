Bonnie Margolis passed away in her home in Columbia, Mo., on Aug. 14, 2022.
Born in Lorain, Ohio, Bonnie attended Interlochen Arts Academy and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. After spending several years in Okinawa, Japan, teaching English while her husband James Shapero served in a military hospital, she pursued her studies of American history and women’s history after moving to Columbia.
Bonnie was a passionate and patient history teacher at a number of institutions in Columbia. Unwavering in her pursuit of justice and compassion, Bonnie dedicated much of her time and energy to advocacy, including The Shelter and True North, services for women and families affected by domestic and sexual violence.
Forever curious and creative, Bonnie loved to travel and explore new cultures and bring them into her life, through food, decor, and her paintings. An ardent reader and a skilled musician, Bonnie played flute, piano and cello. A thoughtful and faithful friend, Bonnie surrounded herself with remarkable and loving people throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie; her son, Andrew; her daughter-in-law, Madalyn; her brothers, Kenneth and Lewis; her sister, Carol; and her adoring nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at B’nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road in St. Louis. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for live stream details.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie’s name may be made to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, 4000 J Maddy Parkway, Interlochen, MI 49643; True North of Columbia, P.O. Box 1367 Columbia, MO 65205; or the Rabbi Carnie Rose Discretionary Fund at Congregation B’nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141.
Arrangements under the direction of Berger Memorial Chapel.