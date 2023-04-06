Margolis, Eleanore

Eleanore “Grandma Ellie” Margolis (nee Tokar) died peacefully in the early morning hours of March 26, 2023. She was 104 years old.
Ellie was born on June 18, 1918, to Becky and Herman Louis Tokar. She had one sister, the late Rosalie Rainin. Ellie grew up in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Cleveland and attended John Hay High School. In high school, she was the drum major of the marching band – a huge honor at the time which required a great deal of hard work and practice. She also ran track on the girls’ track team, and was among the fastest runners on the team. During World War II, she worked as a switchboard operator for the U.S. Department of Defense, a job she enjoyed immensely. She thrived on the comradery and the knowledge that she was doing vitally important work to support the war effort.
Throughout her life, Ellie’s most personal interests and concerns revolved around her family. She was a model of unconditional love and provided unequaled support and understanding to everyone. She married her lifelong partner, Charles “Grandpa Charlie” Margolis, on April 17, 1942, and their marriage lasted for over 67 years, until Charlie died in July 2009. Together, Ellie and Charlie had four children, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Each of these children had their own special bond with Ellie who they saw as someone they could trust, in whom they could find solace when things went wrong, and could share their deepest confidences.
Ellie spent much of her adult life being involved in the Lake Erie Girl Scout Council of Northeast Ohio. She began as a troop leader, advanced to district leader, served as the vice president and finally as president of the Council. Her many colleagues in the Girl Scouts immensely valued their relationships with Ellie. After completing her formal duties, she was honored by the district for her many years of steadfast and compassionate leadership.
Even after retiring, Ellie continued to mentor and assist other leaders in the council in their ongoing efforts to provide a meaningful and growth oriented experience for the many young women who chose scouting. She wanted to empower those women to be their best selves and tackled tough subjects long before they were popular to speak about.
But Ellie always remained the much-admired matriarch of her large family – being the primary caretaker for her own centenarian father, then her ailing husband, and a comfort to her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a kind, generous, helpful, and nonjudgmental force in a world too often dominated by less admirable qualities. Her family is heart-broken by her loss, but grateful for the many years we had with her. She will be sorely missed.
She was loved and will be remembered by her children: Janet Dubaniewicz, Marty Margolis, Ken (Sally) Margolis and Laurie Boveington (David Burlingame); her grandchildren: Eric Anderson (deceased), Cara Anderson, Jason Dubaniewicz (Kim Jiang), Ethan Margolis (Cihtli Ocampo), Kathryn Margolis (Ian Cummings), David Margolis, Natalie Margolis (Brandon Bittner), Becky (Jason) Wells and Cory Boveington; her great-grandchildren: Madison and Jordan Packwood, Margot and Ona Bittner, Elliott, Marlon and Jane Dubaniewicz, Eliana, Chloe, Makenzie (deceased) and Oaklan Wells and Tayo and Olivia Margolis-Cummings.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions are suggested to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, 1 Girl Scout Way, Macedonia, OH 44056 (gsneo.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.