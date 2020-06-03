Susan “Sue” Dale Margolis, 77, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020, in Beachwood. She was born and raised in Cleveland to the late Martin and Yolanda Schwartz. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Burton; and remembered with love by Kevin (Sheila) and Darryl (Erica); and was predeceased by Vicki. She simply adored being around her grandchildren, Brian, Kaitlyn and Carter; and was the dear sister in law of Linda (Barnett).
She attended Ohio University, and after enjoyable careers in computer programming and human resources, found a love for volunteering in retirement, most recently at Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. She cherished her trips with Burt. Photo albums are filled with worldwide journeys, memories of which never faded.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.