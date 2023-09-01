Sofiya Margulis, 87, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023.
She was born in 1936 to Isaac and Esther Miropolsky in Kiev, Ukraine.
As a young child, Sofiya saw the horrors of war. She was evacuated on the final refugee ship leaving Odessa before Nazi Germany and her allies captured the city. She spent the war years in Uzbekistan. Sofiya and her husband raised their family in Zhitomir, Ukraine, and later moved to the United States in April 1992.
Sofiya was a quiet and soft-spoken person who was renowned for her kindness and love of children. She was a strong supporter of education, earning a degree in accounting. She also strongly encouraged her children to pursue every educational opportunity available. She greatly enjoyed travel, reading and needlepoint.
Sofiya is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gregoriy; sister, Betya Polner; and her two daughters, Clava Margulis, and Edita Styrt. She was beloved by her grandchildren, Kostia Feldman, Pavel Feldman, Vitaliy Styrt, Maxim Styrt, and Anthony Joseph Styrt. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Moshe, Azaria, Yakir, Chanan, Gittel, Bennett and Liam.
Graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Bet Olam Cemetery (25796 Chagrin Road). The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Kostia Feldman (23775 Greenlawn Ave. Beachwood). Visiting hours will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.
May her memory be a blessing.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.