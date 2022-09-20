Lillian R. (Rosenblum) Markowitz died Sept. 19. She was 97. Born Dec. 12, 1924, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Sadie Rosenblum, both deceased. She and her husband, Dr. Louis S. Markowitz, were charter member of Temple David in Monroeville, Pa. He predeceased her after 51 years of marriage.
She leaves three children, Dr. Martin (Anita) Markowitz of Cape Coral, Fla.; Cindy M. (Jerry) Brodsky of Lyndhurst; and Michael (Charlotte Paskman) Markowitz of Chalfant, Pa.; six grandchildren, Craig, Pace (Michelle), Ben (Rachel) and Louis Markowitz, Faith Racusin and Seth (Amy) Brodsky; and seven great-grandchildren, Meyer, Hannah, Sadie and Judah Markowitz; Laz and Sari Racusin; and Shayna Brodsky. Her three siblings predeceased her: Rose Rofey, Mildred Smith and Meyers Rosenbloom. She was also greatly loved by Becky Markowitz and Robert Racusin and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Ralph Schugar Inc. Funeral Chapel, 5509 Central Ave., Pittsburgh with burial to follow at Homestead Hebrew Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Shiva will follow from 6-8 p.m. at the home of Pace and Michelle Markowitz on Sept. 22 only. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. To view the funeral, visit shiva.com.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Menorah Park for Senior Living in Beachwood or Temple David.