Norma Markowitz, 78, died on Oct. 11, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. She was a lifelong resident of Cleveland and later of Boca Raton.
The daughter of Goldie Green and Ben Levey, Norma is survived by the love of her life, Marty Markowitz, M.D., whom she met and married in 1960; her children, Randy (Jill), Sheryl (Bob Labes) and Lisa (Scott) Bruder; and her grandchildren, Jordan and Arielle Cohen, Aaron and Leah Markowitz, Hannah and Emma Bruder, and Justin and Jocelyn Bernstein. She was the dearest sister of the late Ruth Mirvis and her surviving brother-in-law, Robert. She leaves her lifelong best friend Marlene Klanfer, as well as a group of loyal and beloved friends.
Norma graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and studied at The Ohio State University. She was an avid volunteer for numerous organizations, including Mt. Sinai Hospital and Jewish Family Service Association. She was passionate about AIDS awareness, Charcot Marie Tooth disease and supported Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital whenever she could.
Norma had a huge and generous heart and quietly helped anyone she met that was in need. Her smile and friendly demeanor continually uplifted those who knew her. She never met a stranger and opened her house for every holiday to anyone who wanted to celebrate with a family. She touched so many and was an inspiration to all.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Charcot Marie Tooth Association (cmtausa.org).