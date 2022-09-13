Ronna P. Markowitz, beloved and adoring wife of Martin; devoted and cherished mother of Julie (Todd) Felder, Andrew (Kelly) Markowitz and Richard (Karen) Markowitz; loving Gaga of Tyler, Madelyn Markowitz, Jack Felder, Joshua and Sarah Markowitz; dearest sister of Harvey (Carol, deceased) West and Steven (Arlene) West; dearest Aunt and great aunt and friend; lifelong dear friend of Ileen and Tom Wright. She passed away Sept. 12, 2022.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends following interment until 8 p.m. Sept. 15, and with morning services at 8 a.m., visitors until 11 a.m., and again from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 at the Markowitz residence, 12 Hyde Park in Beachwood (The Village).
Contributions are suggested to Make A Wish Foundation or Breast Cancer Awareness.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.