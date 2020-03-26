Rose Markowitz (nee Cooper) of University Heights passed away March 26, 2020.
Beloved wife for 43 years to Jules Markowitz until his death in 1997; loving mother of Lee (Theresa) and Paula Markowitz; devoted grandmother of Chelsea and Hannah Markowitz; beloved youngest daughter of Abraham and Rebecca (Kevles) Cooper (both deceased); loving sibling of Clara (Sam) Atran, Esther (Leon) Miller, Anne (Nathan) Levin, Joseph Cooper, Jack (Celia) Cooper and Molly (Sidney) Levin (all deceased); beloved stepdaughter from age 9 to Bertha Berg (deceased); loving step sibling of Fagie Berg and Hesche Berg (deceased). Loving sister in law to Albert and Josephine Markowitz (both deceased); Milton (deceased) and Esther Berman. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, including Rita Gaylin, Debbie Wayne, Emily Gusky, Marc, Stan and Paul Berman; their spouses and children.
Born in Philadelphia, Rose excelled in art and gymnastics and was in a singing trio called The Linden Sisters in her early years. She was a movie and music aficionado.
Rose moved to Cleveland and worked as a legal assistant in a law firm, where she met her husband. Her life was devoted to taking care of others.
Private graveside services were held at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Donations may be made in Rose’s memory to The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation (MDS-Foundation.org) or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Markowitz family.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.