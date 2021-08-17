Stanton A. Marks M.D., beloved husband of Coralyn (nee Sarnoff). Loving father of Harlene (Willy Hauck) Marks and Dr. Jeffrey (Gayle) Marks. Devoted grandfather of Andrea, Jamie, Jared and Alex. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Brenner, Jeanette Marvin and Jerry Marks.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the residence of Gayle and Jeffrey Marks, 5255 Stonebridge Ct. in Solon. Vaccinations are required.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it beginning Aug. 19 on YouTube (enter Stanton Marks Funeral Service).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter or the Jewish War Veterans.
Services under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.