Shirley J. Marks (nee Gendel), beloved wife of the late Ira F. Marks. Loving mother of Ellen (Gayland Bryant) Marks and Beth (Scott) Wachter. Devoted grandmother of Rachel Bryant, Anna Wachter and Maia Wachter.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741-5000 or bestfriends.org.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Jan. 15 by going to YouTube (under search enter: Shirley Marks Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.