Gregory Scott Marmaros, born Sept. 22, 1989, beloved son of Claudia (nee McAllister) and Peter Marmaros, passed away Aug. 6, 2023.
Loving brother of Jennifer, Matthew, Kayla and Ryan Marmaros. Dear grandson of the late Helen and Edward McAllister, Jerome and Madyline Marmaros. Cherished nephew, cousin and friend.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to any youth sports program of their choice.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at bkbmc.com and selecting Gregory's obituary and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.