Dr. Gary J. Marmer, 81 passed away Nov. 8, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Nov. 28, 1938 in Cincinnati, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Case Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree with honors from Auburn University, and a Ph.D. in high energy physics from The Ohio State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. He worked as a senior physicist for thirty years at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois where he published many papers.
Gary led a diversified life in service to his synagogue and community where he was on the boards of the Joliet Jewish Congregation, the Methadone Drug Clinic, Crisis Line and served as president of the Illinois Tourette Syndrome Association. He also earned a black belt in karate and was active in aerobics and zumba.
After retirement to Phoenix, he started a second career as a tax preparer for H&R Block and earned the designation of an enrolled agent.
Gary and his wife, Margie were involved with many activities at Temple Chai, including becoming b’nai mitzvah, learning to read Torah, participating in many educational programs and attending weekly Shabbat services.
As a self-taught hammered dulcimer player, he became a member of the “Chai Tones,” a klezmer band that also played Hebrew and Celtic music at events and festivals throughout Arizona. A great portion of his life involved extensive international travel with his wife and included visiting many Jewish points of interest.
Gary lived a full and rich life surrounded by a close and loving family. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Marjorie Forman Marmer; his children; Deborah Marmer Rozemberg (Uri), Dr. Michael Marmer (Manuel Arvizu) and Daniel L. Marmer; grandson, Ariel Rozemberg; and brothers Stephen J. Marmer and Daniel J. Marmer; and Dr. Michael and Blanche Forman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. He was predeceased by his parents, Aaron and Betty Marmer.
The funeral service was held Nov. 11 at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Magen David Adom (mdais.org/en) or Standing Together (stogether.org/donate/).