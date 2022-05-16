Suzanne P. Mars (nee Pevaroff), age 79, of Cleveland, was born Sept. 9, 1942, and passed away on May 14, 2022.
Beloved wife of Dr. Harold Mars; devoted mother of Lee (Keri Setaro) Mars of New Jersey and Deborah (Sherri Rosen) Mars of California; loving grandmother of Luna Mars; dear sister of Marc Pevers of California and sister-in-law to Sheila Columbus of Israel.
Funeral services will be held at noon May 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at noon May 17, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1652655223184193.
Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. The family will receive friends following burial until 8 p.m. May 17 and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the Mars residence, 5150 Three Village Dr. #2D, in Lyndhurst.
Contributions in memory of Suzanne are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Cleveland Institute of Art (cia.edu/give-now).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Mars family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.