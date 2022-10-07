Marsh Earl Stanley

Earl Stanley Marsh of Mayfield Heights died Oct. 6.
He was the son of the late Albert and the late Frieda Moskowitz. He was the beloved husband of the late Sonia. Loving father of Karen (Allan Licht) Katz and Kenneth Marsh (of Israel) and father-in-law to Elena (Danny) Kalker. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 20. Devoted brother of Jerry (Nancy) Marsh of Florida. Uncle and friend to many.
Earl worked as an IBEW electrician (Local 38) for 44 years. He loved every minute of it, especially working with Marc Ullman. Marc was just like a son to Earl. They shared many good times and had a lot of laughs together over the years.
Services will take place at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mt. Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road, Solon. Family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.