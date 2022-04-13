Florence Marsh (nee Edelman), 98, of Beachwood, passed away April 12, 2022.
Born Sept. 10, 1923, in Youngstown, to Samuel and Dora Edelman (both deceased), Florence graduated from Glenville High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Flora Stone Mater College. She taught elementary school in the Cleveland Public Schools (now Cleveland Metropolitan School District), taught kindergarten in Los Angeles for four years in her early 20s and was a preschool teacher at Ganon Gil and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple until she retired in 1985.
During the war, Florence was a Rosie the Riveter, working on airplanes for the war effort.
A member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, Florence was a member and past president of the synagogue’s sisterhood, a member and past president of Young Hadassah (CA) and on the PTA of Cleveland Hebrew Schools. She loved baking, socializing, kibitzing, and loving and caring for everyone. She loved hosting family from England and Australia - making sure they were well-loved and well-fed.
Florence is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Dr. Stanley) Luksenburg of Beachwood and Dr. Naomi (Dr. Lee) Smith of Tampa, Fla.; siblings, Shirley Edelman of Shaker Heights and Eileen Isenberg of Ann Arbor, Mich.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dean) Sumner and David (Dana) Luksenburg; great-grandchildren, Vivienne Luks Sumner and Hailey Donna Luksenburg; and family in England and Australia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Henry Marsh; son, Steven Jonathan Marsh; and brother, Irving Edelman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 15 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122. Burial will follow at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights, OH 44146. Shiva will be observed only on April 15 after the burial at the Luksenburg residence, 23660 Halburton Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Contributions in memory of Florence can be made to the In Memory of Florence Marsh Fund at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah (shaareytikvah.org/give/donate-now).