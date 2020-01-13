Lillian Martel (nee Kaufman), age 96, was born July 22, 1923, and passed away January 11, 2020.
Lillian was born in Cleveland to Morris and Rebecca Kaufman who emigrated from Russia. She grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Heights High School before attending college. She worked many years as a bookkeeper and secretary in a Cleveland credit union office.
Lillian was a devoted wife and homemaker, mother and grandmother. She considered herself a homebody, preferring to entertain at home rather than going out. Her husband, Sidney, was the outgoing partner of the relationship; Lillian was the rule maker and lived and governed by them.
Lillian was very fashion conscious. Whether she was going out or just came to dinner, she was sure to always place her foot forward.
Beloved wife of Sidney for over 71 years; devoted mother of Laurie (Jeff) Hyer of Sheffield Village and Jeff (Judy) Martel of Maplewood, N.J.; loving grandmother of three: Rachel, Erin and Joseph Martel; dear sister of Irving and Sidney Kaufman (both deceased).
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to the charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.