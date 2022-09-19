Jodi L. Marton (nee Flate) beloved wife of Steve Marton. Loving mother of Jordan (Mandy) Marton, Ethan Marton, Zachary Marton and Brent Marton. Devoted grandmother of Ella. Dear sister of Steve (Barbara) Flate and Lisa (Jeff) Galinovsky. Cherished aunt. Adored daughter of the late Eleanor Flate and Norman Flate. Services will be held Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Berkowitz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment will take place at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will observe Shiva at the residence 2411 Suffolk Lane. Pepper Pike, following services Sept. 20 until 8 p.m., 2-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
Friends who wish may contribute to Pals in Motion (support@beinmotion.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Jodi Marton, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.