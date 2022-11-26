Mathews, Marvin

Marvin Mathews died Nov. 19. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He was the beloved husband of Sheila (nee Starke). Loving father of Laurie (Stephen) Harmon. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Parker.Devoted brother of Lois (Dr. Sanford) Benjamin.
Services were held Nov. 25 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment Zion Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the residence,4602 Mackall, South Euclid Nov. 26, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org).