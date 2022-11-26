Mathews, Marvin

Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.