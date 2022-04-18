Matlow, Marilyn

Marilyn (nee Greenfield) Matlow, 95, of Delaware, Ohio passed away April 14, 2022.
Marilyn was born on Sept. 12, 1926 in Cleveland to parents Max and Fannie Greenfield (deceased). She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University.
A member of Park Synagogue, Marilyn was a member of the choir, a seasonal conductor and worked with the children’s music programs. She worked as an office manager for an accounting firm.
Her hobbies included mahjong, library discussion group and swimming. She is remembered by her family for always extending a helping hand to family and friends when they needed support the most, hosting the most festive musical holiday parties full of performances and laughter, sharing generosity and love with everyone, and always having a full canister of cookies for the great-grandchildren.
Marilyn had a loving marriage of 59 years to Philip Matlow (deceased) and is survived by son, Randy Matlow; sister, Sandy Sachs of Mayfield Heights, who she called everyday; grandson, Dylan (Lisa) Matlow; and great-grandchildren, Aurelia Matlow and Julian Matlow. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Ronda Matlow.
The family held a private ceremony.
Contributions in memory of Marilyn can be made to a charity of your choice.