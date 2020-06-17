Harvey Mayerowicz (Harv), 73, died May 14, 2020, in Chicago.
He was born and raised in Cleveland and attended Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Cleveland Heights High School.
He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Helen Mayerowicz. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Mayerowicz Lebeaux of Merrick, N.Y., and his brother-in-law, Ed; nieces, Liz and Rachel Lebeaux Acquino; and nephew, Jeff.
Harv is remembered with love for his sense of humor and sensitive gentle soul. He enjoyed a career in software engineering and took pleasure in travel, writing and reading.
A graveside funeral was held May 19 at the Waldheim Cemetery in Chicago.
Donations can be made in his memory to The Ark of Chicago, a Jewish social service agency at arkchicago.org