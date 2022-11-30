Arthur B. Mayers passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at 99 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, and daughter, Betsy. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Emily Louer, Bob and Debbie Zook and Keith; grandchildren and their spouses, Greg (Jodi), Mike (Kate), Matthew (Ann), Erin (Fleck), Kirsten (Robert), Peter and Melissa; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah, Ryan, Abby, Ava, Margo, Ari, Toby, Sawyer, Peace, Eloise and Milo.
Memorials can be made to Jewish Family Services of Cleveland, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44122 (jfsa-cleveland.org).
It all started in Manhattan 99 years ago, where Art began to take on the world with a vengeance. He played all kinds of sports on the streets of New York, and he continued to love sports all of his life. Tennis was his best sport, and he played like a pro until he was 84. Dad was very proud of the schools he attended – UCLA undergraduate and Wharton for his MBA. That is where he met his good buddy, Hart Stotter, who introduced him to his future bride, Sally Stotter.
He then started his beloved career in the clothing business, eventually moving to Cleveland to become senior vice president sales and marketing at Campus Sportswear. He worked tirelessly and brilliantly there for many years until Campus moved to New York City. “Le Tigre” was the brand Art created and was most proud of. He was a work horse, and at an age when most people retire, he changed careers completely to go into non-profit management and fundraising. He eventually became executive director of the Old Stone Foundation, a charity in Cleveland. He turned that into a wonderful place where disadvantaged women could get their GED and other training to help them enter the work force.
After leaving his mark on the non-profit world, he then combined his love of music with his penchant for teaching. He taught adult education classes on his favorite Broadway Shows, composers and performers at Cuyahoga Community College. Through it all he truly “did it his way!”
Dad was like a six layer rainbow cake, cheerful, funny, smart and a true optimist who loved life. Music, sports, family and Sally were his thing. Let’s not forget his wanting a son who threw “lefty,” but ended up with three daughters who were left handed.
His life was well lived. We will all miss him very much.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.